Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
A major accident took place in Rajasthan's Khetri. As per latest reports, Lift broken in a mine in Rajasthan due to which many officers are trapped. This accident happened in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited.

