Light and Sound Show illuminates Gateway of India on International Women’s Day in Mumbai

| Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a multimedia light and sound show was organized at Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 09. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri were present at the program. Women who have performed outstandingly in various fields were honoured with Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Award. The program was done in association with the Department of Tourism, the Government of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Government of India and Indian Oil.