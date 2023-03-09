NewsVideos
videoDetails

Light and Sound Show illuminates Gateway of India on International Women’s Day in Mumbai

|Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a multimedia light and sound show was organized at Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 09. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri were present at the program. Women who have performed outstandingly in various fields were honoured with Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Award. The program was done in association with the Department of Tourism, the Government of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Government of India and Indian Oil.

All Videos

Delhi Liquor Scam: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to interrogate Manish Sisodia
4:4
Delhi Liquor Scam: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to interrogate Manish Sisodia
Raza Murad expresses grief on actor Satish Kaushik's Demise
13:34
Raza Murad expresses grief on actor Satish Kaushik's Demise
Punjab: 24-yr-old-NRI killed in brawl at Hola Mohalla festival; kin allege murder
Punjab: 24-yr-old-NRI killed in brawl at Hola Mohalla festival; kin allege murder
Delhi Liquor Scam: ED may question Deputy CM Manish Sisodia again today
7:6
Delhi Liquor Scam: ED may question Deputy CM Manish Sisodia again today
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Australia wins toss, will bat first
16:54
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Australia wins toss, will bat first

Trending Videos

4:4
Delhi Liquor Scam: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to interrogate Manish Sisodia
13:34
Raza Murad expresses grief on actor Satish Kaushik's Demise
Punjab: 24-yr-old-NRI killed in brawl at Hola Mohalla festival; kin allege murder
7:6
Delhi Liquor Scam: ED may question Deputy CM Manish Sisodia again today
16:54
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Australia wins toss, will bat first
International Women's Day,