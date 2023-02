videoDetails

Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir, India to dominate in EV production globally? | J&K

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

The ‘White Gold’ Lithium is a soft and silvery-metal that is famous for its high demand for rechargeable batteries and is mostly famous for its use in electronics and electric vehicles. As 5.6 million tonnes of Lithium was found in Jammu and Kashmir, let's know-how will it impact India's global dominance.