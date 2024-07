videoDetails

Live broadcast of Prime Minister Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme

Sonam | Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

For the first time after the budget, today PM Modi talked to the people about big things in the 112th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' program. PM Modi talked about Paris Olympics, Maths Olympiad, Assam Moidam, Tiger Day, conservation of forests and Independence Day.