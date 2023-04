videoDetails

Location of Mafia Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen traced

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

The UP police is currently looking for Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen because the joining of this link can destroy the entire network of Atiq. The location of Shaista Parveen, the mastermind behind each and every crime of Atiq, has been traced.