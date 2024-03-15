NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Chinav 2024: Election Commission review meeting regarding election preparations

|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election Breaking: A big meeting of the Election Commission is being held in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. In this meeting, preparations for the elections are being discussed. The dates of elections can be decided in this meeting. Now it is believed that Lok Sabha elections can be announced any time soon. Let us tell you that the country's two new Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar took charge.

