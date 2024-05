videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah's sharp attack on Mafia

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an election rally in Ballia, UP that BJP has worked to free Purvanchal from both mosquitoes and mafia. Claiming the development of UP, Amit Shah said that earlier desi guns were made in the state, today Brahmos missiles are being made in Uttar Pradesh. Cannon balls are being made.