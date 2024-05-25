videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Bengal CM is scared...',says BJP's Sukanta Majumdar

| Updated: May 25, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

On May 28, PM Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Kolkata in support of BJP candidate Tapas Roy. But before this, Kolkata Police has imposed Section 144 in some areas of Kolkata. Due to which BJP is attacking Mamata government. Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has posted on X and written that the Bengal CM is scared. He has ordered the police to impose Section 144 in Kolkata to stop Modiji's road show. While giving clarification on this, Kolkata Police has said that the place where Section 144 has been imposed. It is about 6-7 kilometers away from the place of the Prime Minister's road show.