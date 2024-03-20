Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance

Sonam|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: After the seat distribution of NDA in Bihar, the stir has intensified. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the news is that Pashupati Paras has received a big offer from the Grand Alliance.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will SP give ticket to Swami Prasad Maurya?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will SP give ticket to Swami Prasad Maurya?
Badaun double murder case: Akhilesh Yadav slam Yogi Adityanath govt
Badaun double murder case: Akhilesh Yadav slam Yogi Adityanath govt
BPSC cancels Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024
BPSC cancels Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024
Delhi Ranked 'Most Polluted' Capital City In the World
Delhi Ranked 'Most Polluted' Capital City In the World
VIRAL VIDEO: Lion And Zookeeper Lock In Tug Of War Battle, Sparks Online
VIRAL VIDEO: Lion And Zookeeper Lock In Tug Of War Battle, Sparks Online

