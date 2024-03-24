Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Meeting Underway At PM Modi's Residence

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP meeting is going on at PM Modi's residence regarding Lok Sabha elections. It is being told that BJP's fifth list can come any time. Meanwhile, the discussion is whether Varun Gandhi will be given the ticket. Sources say that this BJP can cancel the tickets of many old faces in UP.

