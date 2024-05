videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chirag Paswan attacks INDIA Alliance

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

Before the voting of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, LJP-R President Chirag Paswan has strongly attacked the INDIA alliance. He said that the alliance neither has any leader nor any policy, just removing Modi cannot be your strategy. Their priority is to defeat Modi. All the radicals have come together to remove just one person.