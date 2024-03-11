NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras fight over Bihar's Hajipur seat

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Bihar Political Crisis Update: It has been agreed to give 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in Bihar NDA. There is talk of giving only one seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Paras. But, both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras want to contest from Hajipur seat. The news is coming quoting sources that Pashupati Paras will not leave Hajipur seat. According to sources, Chirag Paswan can contest elections from Jamui.

