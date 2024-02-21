trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723516
Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Kejriwal speaks on Seat Sharing formula

Sonam|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvind Kejriwal on Seat Sharing: Kejriwal's big statement has come on seat sharing. Speaking on the opposition alliance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there has been a delay in seat sharing.

