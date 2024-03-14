NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress agitated over election commissioners appointment

Sonam|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar will be the two new Election Commissioners of the country. The selection committee meeting was held today to appoint 2 new election commissioners. Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan were present in the meeting held at PM Modi's house.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Perfect Dessert For Kulfi Lovers, Indulge In Matka Kulfi Delight Wins Internet
Play Icon01:00
VIRAL VIDEO: Perfect Dessert For Kulfi Lovers, Indulge In Matka Kulfi Delight Wins Internet
Rahul Gandhi On Financial Injustice During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Nashik, Maharashtra
Play Icon01:09
Rahul Gandhi On Financial Injustice During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Nashik, Maharashtra
Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Kiran Rao And
Play Icon00:49
Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Kiran Rao And "Laapataa Ladies" Cast"
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
Play Icon01:17
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP
Play Icon00:34
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Perfect Dessert For Kulfi Lovers, Indulge In Matka Kulfi Delight Wins Internet
play icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: Perfect Dessert For Kulfi Lovers, Indulge In Matka Kulfi Delight Wins Internet
Rahul Gandhi On Financial Injustice During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Nashik, Maharashtra
play icon1:9
Rahul Gandhi On Financial Injustice During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Nashik, Maharashtra
Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Kiran Rao And
play icon0:49
Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Kiran Rao And "Laapataa Ladies" Cast"
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
play icon1:17
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP
play icon0:34
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP