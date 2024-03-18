NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Congress CEC Meeting: Candidates may be announced in the CEC meeting of Congress. According to sources, news is coming that a CEC meeting of Congress is going to be held today, in which announcement of Lok Sabha candidates is possible.

