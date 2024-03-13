Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 2nd list of 43 candidates

NewsVideos
Congress Candidate List 2024: Political parties have started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha Election 2024: The second list of Congress has been released for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Names of 43 candidates in the second list of Congress. Ticket to Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, Assam. Congress gave ticket to Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath. In the second list of Congress, 76% candidates are below 60 years of age. See the complete analysis of the second list of Congress.

