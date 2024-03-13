NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress-RJD could not reach an agreement on seat sharing

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Talks have not yet been resolved between Congress and RJD regarding the Lok Sabha elections. There is news from sources that Congress wants its candidates on 15 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Whereas RJD says that it cannot give more than 10 seats to Congress. The meeting of leaders of both the parties on these issues has been inconclusive.

