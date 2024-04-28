videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Decision on Amethi, Raebareli seat in 1 to 2 days', says KC Venugopal

| Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 07:12 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC meeting in Delhi has ended. Sonia Gandhi also attended this meeting. The big update is that in 1 to 2 days it will be decided whether Rahul Gandhi will contest elections from Amethi or not. Let us tell you that in this meeting of Congress, a decision was to be taken regarding Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi contesting elections from Amethi and Rae Bareli. But now Mallikarjun Kharge can take a decision on this and announce it. Two phases of voting have taken place in the Lok Sabha elections and now the third phase of voting is about to take place. Smriti Irani is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from BJP in Amethi.