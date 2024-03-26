Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dilip Ghosh makes 'controversial remarks' against Mamata Banerjee

Mar 26, 2024
Dilip Ghosh Controversial Remark on Mamata Banerjee Father: Lok Sabha Election 2024 - All the parties are busy preparing for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has given a controversial statement regarding Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. There is anger in TMC over this controversial comment made about Mamata Banerjee's father.

