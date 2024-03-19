NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sita Soren joins BJP

Sonam|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sita Soren, former JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, joined BJP. Jama MLA Sita Soren from JMM had resigned from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha today itself.

All Videos

Holi Celebrations 2024: Vibrant 'Lathmaar' Holi Celebration In UP
Play Icon01:11
Holi Celebrations 2024: Vibrant 'Lathmaar' Holi Celebration In UP
VIRAL VIDEO: Bikers Shocked By Real Lion Encounter At Night, Watch
Play Icon00:44
VIRAL VIDEO: Bikers Shocked By Real Lion Encounter At Night, Watch
Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp
Play Icon00:34
 Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp
VIRAL VIDEO: Intense Street Fight Between Guy and Girl As She Asserts
Play Icon00:44
VIRAL VIDEO: Intense Street Fight Between Guy and Girl As She Asserts "Police Ki Beti Hu"
Tej Pratap offers Pashupati Paras to join I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Play Icon01:11
Tej Pratap offers Pashupati Paras to join I.N.D.I.A Alliance

Trending Videos

Holi Celebrations 2024: Vibrant 'Lathmaar' Holi Celebration In UP
play icon1:11
Holi Celebrations 2024: Vibrant 'Lathmaar' Holi Celebration In UP
VIRAL VIDEO: Bikers Shocked By Real Lion Encounter At Night, Watch
play icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO: Bikers Shocked By Real Lion Encounter At Night, Watch
Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp
play icon0:34
Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp
VIRAL VIDEO: Intense Street Fight Between Guy and Girl As She Asserts
play icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO: Intense Street Fight Between Guy and Girl As She Asserts "Police Ki Beti Hu"
Tej Pratap offers Pashupati Paras to join I.N.D.I.A Alliance
play icon1:11
Tej Pratap offers Pashupati Paras to join I.N.D.I.A Alliance