Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Give security to everyone but no appeasement...', says CM Yogi

|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the public meeting regarding the Lok Sabha elections. During this, he has attacked the opposition and mafia. He also mentioned Ram temple.

