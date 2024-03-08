NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Has the talk been reached on seat-sharing in Bihar

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big information is coming out on 40 seats of Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. According to sources, JDU may get 15 seats. BJP may get 16 or 17 seats. It is being speculated that Chirag Paswan may get 6 seats.

