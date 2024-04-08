Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'I know the pain of living under mud roof...',says PM Modi

|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Round of rallies regarding the Lok Sabha elections has started. PM Modi reached Bastar in Chhattisgarh and addressed the people there. PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Bastar and attacked Congress.

All Videos

Gopal Rai makes huge claim over launch of AAP Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon02:01
Gopal Rai makes huge claim over launch of AAP Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections
Shraddha Kapoor Radiates Charm in Pink Outfit, Captures Hearts With Cute Smile
Play Icon00:22
Shraddha Kapoor Radiates Charm in Pink Outfit, Captures Hearts With Cute Smile
Akshay Kumar: Greeting Fans With Warmth At The Gate
Play Icon00:25
Akshay Kumar: Greeting Fans With Warmth At The Gate
AAP launches campaign for Lok Sabha elections amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
Play Icon06:19
AAP launches campaign for Lok Sabha elections amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
ED Issues summon to Durgesh Pathak and Kejriwal's personal secretary
Play Icon04:44
ED Issues summon to Durgesh Pathak and Kejriwal's personal secretary

Trending Videos

Gopal Rai makes huge claim over launch of AAP Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections
play icon2:1
Gopal Rai makes huge claim over launch of AAP Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections
Shraddha Kapoor Radiates Charm in Pink Outfit, Captures Hearts With Cute Smile
play icon0:22
Shraddha Kapoor Radiates Charm in Pink Outfit, Captures Hearts With Cute Smile
Akshay Kumar: Greeting Fans With Warmth At The Gate
play icon0:25
Akshay Kumar: Greeting Fans With Warmth At The Gate
AAP launches campaign for Lok Sabha elections amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
play icon6:19
AAP launches campaign for Lok Sabha elections amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
ED Issues summon to Durgesh Pathak and Kejriwal's personal secretary
play icon4:44
ED Issues summon to Durgesh Pathak and Kejriwal's personal secretary