Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mehbooba Mufti's PDP to contest Lok Sabha polls alone

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: All the leaders are making their strategies before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. Meanwhile, after Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, I.N.D.I.A. The alliance seems to be breaking. PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has announced that she will contest elections alone in Jammu and Kashmir.

