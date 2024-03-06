NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: NDA seat-sharing finalised in Maharashtra

Sonam|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Follow Us
A decision may be taken regarding seat sharing in NDA in Maharashtra. Home Minister Amit Shah is on a tour of Maharashtra and continuously holding meetings with allies regarding seat distribution. Some time ago, Amit Shah held a meeting with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. According to the information, Amit Shah discussed the distribution of seats with both the leaders in a closed room.

All Videos

PM Modi's Emotional Connect: From Bihar To The Whole of India
Play Icon03:02
PM Modi's Emotional Connect: From Bihar To The Whole of India
Haryana Exam Cheating Video goes viral
Play Icon02:49
Haryana Exam Cheating Video goes viral
Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Make Lok Sabha Poll Debut From Raebareli
Play Icon03:48
Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Make Lok Sabha Poll Debut From Raebareli
VIRAL VIDEO: 12-year-old Boy In Maharashtra Locks Leopard In A Room, Caught On Camera
Play Icon00:25
VIRAL VIDEO: 12-year-old Boy In Maharashtra Locks Leopard In A Room, Caught On Camera
Rahul Gandhi Advocates For Adivasi Representation In Corporate India
Play Icon01:16
Rahul Gandhi Advocates For Adivasi Representation In Corporate India

Trending Videos

PM Modi's Emotional Connect: From Bihar To The Whole of India
play icon3:2
PM Modi's Emotional Connect: From Bihar To The Whole of India
Haryana Exam Cheating Video goes viral
play icon2:49
Haryana Exam Cheating Video goes viral
Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Make Lok Sabha Poll Debut From Raebareli
play icon3:48
Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Make Lok Sabha Poll Debut From Raebareli
VIRAL VIDEO: 12-year-old Boy In Maharashtra Locks Leopard In A Room, Caught On Camera
play icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO: 12-year-old Boy In Maharashtra Locks Leopard In A Room, Caught On Camera
Rahul Gandhi Advocates For Adivasi Representation In Corporate India
play icon1:16
Rahul Gandhi Advocates For Adivasi Representation In Corporate India