Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitin Gadkari, ML Khattar, Piyush Goyal In BJP's 2nd List

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 09:00 PM IST
BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Bharatiya Janata Party's second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections has released. In the second list of BJP, the party has announced the names of 72 candidates. The names of many veteran leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar are included in the second list.

Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Chirag Paswan will get 4 seats including Hajipur
Play Icon00:55
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Chirag Paswan will get 4 seats including Hajipur
BJP releases second list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls
Play Icon04:24
BJP releases second list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls
Deshhit: Shocking news about cancer
Play Icon05:44
Deshhit: Shocking news about cancer
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress-RJD could not reach an agreement on seat sharing
Play Icon06:02
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress-RJD could not reach an agreement on seat sharing
Lok Sabha elections: Chirag Paswan finalises seat sharing with BJP
Play Icon02:17
Lok Sabha elections: Chirag Paswan finalises seat sharing with BJP

