Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Attacks On Bengal Government

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

PM Modi targets Mamata government amid Lok Sabha elections 2024. PM Modi targeted regarding OBC certificate. OBC certificate to Muslims in Bengal. Patnaik also strongly attacked the government and said that the money looted from Odisha is going abroad. Those who loot will have to go to jail.