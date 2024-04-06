Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in UP's Saharanpur and Ghaziabad

|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: There is going to be a massive rally of BJP and Congress today for the Lok Sabha election campaign. PM Modi is on Uttar Pradesh tour twice today. First PM Modi will hold a rally in Saharanpur. After that we will go to Rajasthan. Then in the evening PM Modi will return to Uttar Pradesh and hold a road show in Ghaziabad.

