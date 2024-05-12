Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to file nomination on May 14

|Updated: May 12, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh on May 14. Will hold a road show in his parliamentary constituency on May 13. Grand preparations are being made for his nomination. Voting will be held in Varanasi on June 1.

