Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will hold rally in Meerut for Arun Govil

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will hold a rally in Meerut for Arun Govil. Having set a target of winning 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi does not want to leave any stone unturned.

All Videos

Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon00:43
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election
How fit film stars are for politics?
Play Icon05:07
How fit film stars are for politics?
Himachal CM Sukhu makes huge statement on the issue of indecent remarks on Kangana
Play Icon02:27
Himachal CM Sukhu makes huge statement on the issue of indecent remarks on Kangana
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Pinarayi Vijayan Controversial remarks
Play Icon05:47
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Pinarayi Vijayan Controversial remarks
Virat Kohli makes huge remark on World Cup
Play Icon04:06
Virat Kohli makes huge remark on World Cup

Trending Videos

Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election
play icon0:43
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election
How fit film stars are for politics?
play icon5:7
How fit film stars are for politics?
Himachal CM Sukhu makes huge statement on the issue of indecent remarks on Kangana
play icon2:27
Himachal CM Sukhu makes huge statement on the issue of indecent remarks on Kangana
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Pinarayi Vijayan Controversial remarks
play icon5:47
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Pinarayi Vijayan Controversial remarks
Virat Kohli makes huge remark on World Cup
play icon4:6
Virat Kohli makes huge remark on World Cup