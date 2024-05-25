Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Politics sparks over Muslim reservation

|Updated: May 25, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election: 2024 Lok Sabha elections have reached the final stages. Today the sixth round of voting is going on. Before voting, a round of counter-attacks is going on between Congress and BJP. BJP is attacking Congress on Muslim reservation. BJP President JP Nadda, while addressing a public meeting, attacked Congress and said that Baba Saheb Ambedkar had also opposed reservation on the basis of religion. But Congress is killing the rights of OBCs and giving them to Muslims.

