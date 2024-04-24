Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Statement on Mangalsutra

|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
PM Modi Mangalsutra Controversy: Before the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, politics is hot regarding Mangalsutra and saffron. Priyanka Gandhi and Owaisi have hit back after PM Modi's statement on Mangalsutra. Watch this debate on saffron and Mangalsutra.

