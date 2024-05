videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Attacks BJP During Himachal Rally

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 05:30 PM IST

Before the election stage of Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi has made a strong attack on BJP in Himachal Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi said that the country is being ruined by BJP's allies. All holidays are for billionaires. The rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer.