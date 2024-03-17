NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra unlikely to contest from Amethi - Sources

|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul-Priyanka will not contest elections from Amethi. It is being told that the Gandhi family has distanced itself from Amethi and no member of the family will contest the Lok Sabha elections from their traditional seats. News is coming from sources that Both Rahul-Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will not contest the elections from Amethi.

