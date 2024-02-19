trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722912
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: SP releases new list of 11 candidates

Sonam|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: SP announced candidates for 11 seats. Amid seat-sharing talks with Congress, SP announced candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats. Ticket to Harendra Malik from Muzaffarnagar.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi raised questions on PM Modi's caste
Play Icon01:51
Rahul Gandhi raised questions on PM Modi's caste
PM Modi Launches 14,000 Projects Worth ₹10 Lakh Crore At Groundbreaking Ceremony In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon00:36
PM Modi Launches 14,000 Projects Worth ₹10 Lakh Crore At Groundbreaking Ceremony In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
VIRAL VIDEO: John Cena Surprises Fans by Singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bholi Si Surat’, Internet Erupts with Excitement
Play Icon00:33
VIRAL VIDEO: John Cena Surprises Fans by Singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bholi Si Surat’, Internet Erupts with Excitement
Locket Chaterjee attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali Violence
Play Icon13:09
Locket Chaterjee attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali Violence
Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP while addressing Delhi Assembly
Play Icon05:44
Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP while addressing Delhi Assembly

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi raised questions on PM Modi's caste
play icon1:51
Rahul Gandhi raised questions on PM Modi's caste
PM Modi Launches 14,000 Projects Worth ₹10 Lakh Crore At Groundbreaking Ceremony In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
play icon0:36
PM Modi Launches 14,000 Projects Worth ₹10 Lakh Crore At Groundbreaking Ceremony In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
VIRAL VIDEO: John Cena Surprises Fans by Singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bholi Si Surat’, Internet Erupts with Excitement
play icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO: John Cena Surprises Fans by Singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bholi Si Surat’, Internet Erupts with Excitement
Locket Chaterjee attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali Violence
play icon13:9
Locket Chaterjee attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali Violence
Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP while addressing Delhi Assembly
play icon5:44
Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP while addressing Delhi Assembly