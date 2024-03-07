NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: TDP returns to NDA after 6 years

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Speculations about TDP's return to NDA have intensified. TDP President Chandrababu Naidu is coming to Delhi today. These speculations seem to be intensifying before the Lok Sabha elections. If this happens then TDP will return to NDA after 6 years.

