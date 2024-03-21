Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Update: Shocking names in MP Congress list

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Update: Madhya Pradesh Congress list for Lok Sabha elections is out. According to sources, Digvijay Singh will contest elections from Rajgarh and Jitu Patwari will not contest elections.

All Videos

Delhi Minister Atishi Questions ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon00:55
Delhi Minister Atishi Questions ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal
No protection from arrest to Arvind Kejriwal, says Delhi HC
Play Icon12:30
No protection from arrest to Arvind Kejriwal, says Delhi HC
Badaun Double Murder Case Update: Police press conference in Badaun murder case at 6 pm
Play Icon03:36
Badaun Double Murder Case Update: Police press conference in Badaun murder case at 6 pm
Viral Video: Toddler's Hilarious Ice Cream Adventure Will Melt Your Heart
Play Icon00:41
Viral Video: Toddler's Hilarious Ice Cream Adventure Will Melt Your Heart
Viral Video: This Unique 'Momos Burger' Impresses Netizen, People Call It Yummy
Play Icon00:56
Viral Video: This Unique 'Momos Burger' Impresses Netizen, People Call It Yummy

Trending Videos

Delhi Minister Atishi Questions ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal
play icon0:55
Delhi Minister Atishi Questions ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal
No protection from arrest to Arvind Kejriwal, says Delhi HC
play icon12:30
No protection from arrest to Arvind Kejriwal, says Delhi HC
Badaun Double Murder Case Update: Police press conference in Badaun murder case at 6 pm
play icon3:36
Badaun Double Murder Case Update: Police press conference in Badaun murder case at 6 pm
Viral Video: Toddler's Hilarious Ice Cream Adventure Will Melt Your Heart
play icon0:41
Viral Video: Toddler's Hilarious Ice Cream Adventure Will Melt Your Heart
Viral Video: This Unique 'Momos Burger' Impresses Netizen, People Call It Yummy
play icon0:56
Viral Video: This Unique 'Momos Burger' Impresses Netizen, People Call It Yummy