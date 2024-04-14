Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch PM Modi Full Speech on BJP's Manifesto

|Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BJP Manifesto 2024 Update: BJP has released its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda. After the release of the manifesto, PM Modi has given a big statement.

All Videos

BJP Manifesto Update: BJP Releases Election Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’
Play Icon03:01
BJP Manifesto Update: BJP Releases Election Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’
Salman Khan Mumbai House Firing Update: Firing outside Salman Khan's house
Play Icon05:50
Salman Khan Mumbai House Firing Update: Firing outside Salman Khan's house
Iran Israel War News: Iran fires 100 drones, missiles at Israel
Play Icon17:31
Iran Israel War News: Iran fires 100 drones, missiles at Israel
Watch Top 100 News of the Day on April 14,2024
Play Icon09:32
Watch Top 100 News of the Day on April 14,2024
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 14 April 2024
Play Icon08:07
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 14 April 2024

Trending Videos

BJP Manifesto Update: BJP Releases Election Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’
play icon3:1
BJP Manifesto Update: BJP Releases Election Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’
Salman Khan Mumbai House Firing Update: Firing outside Salman Khan's house
play icon5:50
Salman Khan Mumbai House Firing Update: Firing outside Salman Khan's house
Iran Israel War News: Iran fires 100 drones, missiles at Israel
play icon17:31
Iran Israel War News: Iran fires 100 drones, missiles at Israel
Watch Top 100 News of the Day on April 14,2024
play icon9:32
Watch Top 100 News of the Day on April 14,2024
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 14 April 2024
play icon8:7
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 14 April 2024