Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why is seat of I.N.D.I.A alliance not yet finalized in Maharashtra?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Talks have not yet been finalized regarding seat sharing in Mahavikas Aghadi in Maharashtra regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. A meeting of alliance leaders was held today at Sharad Pawar's house in Mumbai. This meeting continued for more than 2 hours but the picture regarding seat sharing is not yet clear.

All Videos

'BJP is playing misleading videos', alleges Congress
Play Icon05:02
'BJP is playing misleading videos', alleges Congress
Watch Full Update on Share Market with Anil Snighavi
Play Icon05:48
Watch Full Update on Share Market with Anil Snighavi
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Update: Shocking names in MP Congress list
Play Icon02:59
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Update: Shocking names in MP Congress list
Delhi Minister Atishi Questions ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon00:55
Delhi Minister Atishi Questions ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal
No protection from arrest to Arvind Kejriwal, says Delhi HC
Play Icon12:30
No protection from arrest to Arvind Kejriwal, says Delhi HC

Trending Videos

'BJP is playing misleading videos', alleges Congress
play icon5:2
'BJP is playing misleading videos', alleges Congress
Watch Full Update on Share Market with Anil Snighavi
play icon5:48
Watch Full Update on Share Market with Anil Snighavi
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Update: Shocking names in MP Congress list
play icon2:59
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Update: Shocking names in MP Congress list
Delhi Minister Atishi Questions ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal
play icon0:55
Delhi Minister Atishi Questions ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal
No protection from arrest to Arvind Kejriwal, says Delhi HC
play icon12:30
No protection from arrest to Arvind Kejriwal, says Delhi HC