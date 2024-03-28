Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Muslims support Modi on 120 seats?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 01:40 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: There are 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country and every seat has Muslim population... This time BJP has to bring the slogan of crossing 400 into reality. Will Muslims support Modi on 120 seats?

All Videos

Congress releases 8th list for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon03:30
Congress releases 8th list for Lok Sabha elections
Amit Shah on Jammu Kashmir: Will Kashmir be free of AFSPA soon?
Play Icon39:20
Amit Shah on Jammu Kashmir: Will Kashmir be free of AFSPA soon?
Wearing 'Sindoor' Religious Duty Of Wife, says Family Court
Play Icon24:23
Wearing 'Sindoor' Religious Duty Of Wife, says Family Court
High Court Verdict on Kejriwal: Arvind Kejriwal to reveal truth?
Play Icon20:19
High Court Verdict on Kejriwal: Arvind Kejriwal to reveal truth?
Taal Thok Ke: There's still a game left in I.N.D.I.A. Alliance!
Play Icon44:09
Taal Thok Ke: There's still a game left in I.N.D.I.A. Alliance!

Trending Videos

Congress releases 8th list for Lok Sabha elections
play icon3:30
Congress releases 8th list for Lok Sabha elections
Amit Shah on Jammu Kashmir: Will Kashmir be free of AFSPA soon?
play icon39:20
Amit Shah on Jammu Kashmir: Will Kashmir be free of AFSPA soon?
Wearing 'Sindoor' Religious Duty Of Wife, says Family Court
play icon24:23
Wearing 'Sindoor' Religious Duty Of Wife, says Family Court
High Court Verdict on Kejriwal: Arvind Kejriwal to reveal truth?
play icon20:19
High Court Verdict on Kejriwal: Arvind Kejriwal to reveal truth?
Taal Thok Ke: There's still a game left in I.N.D.I.A. Alliance!
play icon44:9
Taal Thok Ke: There's still a game left in I.N.D.I.A. Alliance!