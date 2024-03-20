Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will SP give ticket to Swami Prasad Maurya?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Samajwadi Party can again give ticket to Swami Prasad Maurya for the Lok Sabha elections. Party President Akhilesh Yadav himself has indicated to give ticket to Swami Prasad.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Play Icon01:19
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Badaun double murder case: Akhilesh Yadav slam Yogi Adityanath govt
Play Icon04:15
Badaun double murder case: Akhilesh Yadav slam Yogi Adityanath govt
BPSC cancels Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024
Play Icon01:22
BPSC cancels Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024
Delhi Ranked 'Most Polluted' Capital City In the World
Play Icon00:38
Delhi Ranked 'Most Polluted' Capital City In the World
VIRAL VIDEO: Lion And Zookeeper Lock In Tug Of War Battle, Sparks Online
Play Icon00:41
VIRAL VIDEO: Lion And Zookeeper Lock In Tug Of War Battle, Sparks Online

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance
play icon1:19
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Badaun double murder case: Akhilesh Yadav slam Yogi Adityanath govt
play icon4:15
Badaun double murder case: Akhilesh Yadav slam Yogi Adityanath govt
BPSC cancels Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024
play icon1:22
BPSC cancels Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024
Delhi Ranked 'Most Polluted' Capital City In the World
play icon0:38
Delhi Ranked 'Most Polluted' Capital City In the World
VIRAL VIDEO: Lion And Zookeeper Lock In Tug Of War Battle, Sparks Online
play icon0:41
VIRAL VIDEO: Lion And Zookeeper Lock In Tug Of War Battle, Sparks Online