Lok Sabha Election: Election Commission's special plan for LoC

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that for the Lok Sabha elections, security will be increased on the border with Pakistan, China and Afghanistan.

