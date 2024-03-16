NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll 2024: How PM Modi changes game of 2024?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
Lok Sabha Opinion Poll 2024: In the survey of ZEE NEWS and MATRIZE, Modi wave is clearly visible in 80 seats of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. NDA seems to be getting 78 seats while the Indian alliance seems to be limited to only 2 seats, that is, in front of the double blast of Modi Yogi, the pair of two boys from UP seems to have flopped badly.

