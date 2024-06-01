Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2754036
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kharge's big prediction before the results

|Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Voting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway. Amidst the voting, all the leaders of the All India Alliance are claiming that their government will be formed on June 4. Amidst these claims, Zee Media correspondent had a special conversation with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. In the conversation, Mallikarjun Kharge told what is the plan of Congress on June 4?

All Videos

Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi: Akhilesh Yadav mocks PM Modi on Kanyakumari Visit
Play Icon08:25
Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi: Akhilesh Yadav mocks PM Modi on Kanyakumari Visit
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Meeting: INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet In Delhi To Discuss Election
Play Icon00:57
 I.N.D.I.A Alliance Meeting: INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet In Delhi To Discuss Election
Breaking News : PM Modi ends 45 hour Meditation in Kanyakumari
Play Icon04:44
Breaking News : PM Modi ends 45 hour Meditation in Kanyakumari
'Motive was to harm Salman Khan...', says Mumbai Police
Play Icon05:31
'Motive was to harm Salman Khan...', says Mumbai Police
Voter Turnout in Phase 7 recorded at 26.3% till 11am
Play Icon10:31
Voter Turnout in Phase 7 recorded at 26.3% till 11am

Trending Videos

Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi: Akhilesh Yadav mocks PM Modi on Kanyakumari Visit
play icon8:25
Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi: Akhilesh Yadav mocks PM Modi on Kanyakumari Visit
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Meeting: INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet In Delhi To Discuss Election
play icon0:57
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Meeting: INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet In Delhi To Discuss Election
Breaking News : PM Modi ends 45 hour Meditation in Kanyakumari
play icon4:44
Breaking News : PM Modi ends 45 hour Meditation in Kanyakumari
'Motive was to harm Salman Khan...', says Mumbai Police
play icon5:31
'Motive was to harm Salman Khan...', says Mumbai Police
Voter Turnout in Phase 7 recorded at 26.3% till 11am
play icon10:31
Voter Turnout in Phase 7 recorded at 26.3% till 11am