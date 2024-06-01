videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kharge's big prediction before the results

| Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Voting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway. Amidst the voting, all the leaders of the All India Alliance are claiming that their government will be formed on June 4. Amidst these claims, Zee Media correspondent had a special conversation with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. In the conversation, Mallikarjun Kharge told what is the plan of Congress on June 4?