Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: After the trends, the first picture of Rahul Gandhi has surfaced. Now discussions have started about the formation of the India Alliance government in the country. But, know how the India Alliance government will be formed? Along with the counting of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. After which it will be decided whether the NDA government will be formed in the country or the I.N.D.I.A alliance will win. Watch the biggest coverage of the results of the Lok Sabha elections LIVE on Zee News.

