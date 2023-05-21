NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Elections: In '2024' who will support whom?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
In Telangana, defections, electoral defeats and infighting have left the Congress in a quandary. Will the unity of '23' last till '24'?

All Videos

India's dominance in G7
6:0
India's dominance in G7
DNA: When poet Sumitranandan Pant was born in 1900
2:36
DNA: When poet Sumitranandan Pant was born in 1900
DNA: A stinging picture has come from Japan for China!
6:37
DNA: A stinging picture has come from Japan for China!
DNA: Delhi's 'order' replaced with ordinance
11:54
DNA: Delhi's 'order' replaced with ordinance
DNA: Inside Story of 'Note Exchange' of 2000
30:9
DNA: Inside Story of 'Note Exchange' of 2000

Trending Videos

6:0
India's dominance in G7
2:36
DNA: When poet Sumitranandan Pant was born in 1900
6:37
DNA: A stinging picture has come from Japan for China!
11:54
DNA: Delhi's 'order' replaced with ordinance
30:9
DNA: Inside Story of 'Note Exchange' of 2000
PM Modi,Narendra Modi,2024 opposition unity,opposition unity 2024 elections,modi in 2024 elections,modi karnataka elections,Modi,modi karnataka politics,modi karnataka election campaign,opposition,PM Narendra Modi,modi karnataka rally,Modi speech,PM Modi speech,Opposition meet,opposition in tatters,opposition leader,modi speech today,opposition in oath ceremony,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,opposition on inflation,opposition leaders,