Lok Sabha elections may be held before time?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
There is news that the Modi government may dissolve the Lok Sabha ahead of time...can hold the general elections along with the assembly elections ahead of time. ...the government has called a 5-day special session of the parliament..in which, along with bringing a bill on 'one country-one election', it may also be announced to go to the elections ahead of time. A 5-day special session of Parliament has been called till 22 September. This could be the last session of the 17th Parliament. The sources of the Election Commission have also given a hint that even if they get one month for preparation, it is enough.
