videoDetails

Lok Sabha Housing Committee's ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi to leave the house by April 22

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

After the Surat Court's sentence of 2 years, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had abolished his Parliament membership as well. Now a notice to vacate his government bungalow at 12 Tughlaq Lane in Delhi has been given. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee has asked Rahul Gandhi to leave the house by April 22.