videoDetails

Lok Sabha Membership of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal restored

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Lok Sabha membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal has been restored. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a notification for the reinstatement of the membership of Mohammad Faisal, who was an MP from Lakshadweep.