Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: 81 MPs Suspended

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
81 MPs Suspended in Parliament Security Breach: A total of 81 MPs have been suspended from Parliament so far. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken big action. Due to the uproar, 45 MPs have been suspended from Rajya Sabha. Today 33 MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha.

